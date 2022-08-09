Bangladesh: 7 opposition political parties announced the formation of the ‘Gonotantra Mancho’

On Monday, seven opposition political parties in Bangladesh formally announced the formation of the ‘Gonotantra Mancho’ alliance. Political parties in Dhaka held a press conference to announce that the Moncho will work to build a movement against the government. The decision to form a new alliance was made during a meeting of these parties on May 29.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad and Rashtra Songskar Andolan are part of the new political alliance.

According to JSD President ASM Abdur Rob, the alliance has specific proposals for reforming the country’s constitutional institutions and governance. Mahmudr Rahman Manna convener of Nagarik Oikya said that the alliance asks for an interim government based on political consensus to amke sure a credible election,as per sources. He stated that the alliance’s political program will begin with a demonstration in Dhaka on August 11.

Prior to the 2018 election, some of the political formations included in the new alliance, such as JSD, Nagarik Oikya, and Gonoforum, formed another political platform called Jatiya Oikyafront with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). However, following the elections, the forum became inactive, according to the media reports.

