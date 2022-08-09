Friday, August 12, 2022

Bangladesh: 7 opposition political parties announced the formation of the ‘Gonotantra Mancho’

HeadlinesWorld
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak

On Monday, seven opposition political parties in Bangladesh formally announced the formation of the ‘Gonotantra Mancho’ alliance. Political parties in Dhaka held a press conference to announce that the Moncho will work to build a movement against the government. The decision to form a new alliance was made during a meeting of these parties on May 29.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad and Rashtra Songskar Andolan are part of the new political alliance. 

According to JSD President ASM Abdur Rob, the alliance has specific proposals for reforming the country’s constitutional institutions and governance. Mahmudr Rahman Manna convener of Nagarik Oikya said that the alliance asks for an interim government based on political consensus to amke sure a credible election,as per sources. He stated that the alliance’s political program will begin with a demonstration in Dhaka on August 11.

Prior to the 2018 election, some of the political formations included in the new alliance, such as JSD, Nagarik Oikya, and Gonoforum, formed another political platform called Jatiya Oikyafront with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). However, following the elections, the forum became inactive, according to the media reports.

Read more: Trump says his Florida home has been raided by the FBI

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.