As Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, meets with party leaders amid accusations of a dispute with ally BJP, the future of Bihar’s NDA coalition government is anticipated to be clarified today.



Numbers in the state assembly favour Mr. Kumar, if he does break up with longtime ally BJP, even as Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which appears to be set to split from the ruling coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, and major opposition parties scramble to discuss the future course of action amid political upheaval.



In October-November 2020, the NDA government won the assembly polls in the state fair and square.

Amid all the speculations, coming in from the state. Meetings take place for the Mahagathbandhan at RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s residence and JD(U) leaders at CM’s residence are scheduled in Patna.



Sanjay Jaiswal, the leader of the BJP in Bihar, and Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, the state’s general secretary (organisation), were seen at the deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad’s home in Patna.



Kumud Verma, JD(U) MLC states, that the meeting is on the issue of the census, everything is fine, we’re content in alliance with the BJP. RJD legislators and leaders arrive at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Patna home. Today at 11 am, the party will meet in response to allegations of tensions between the JD(U) and BJP in the state. All MLAs’ mobile phones are kept outside the conference space.



In the 243-member house, JDU has 45 lawmakers and BJP has 77. The median score is 122. Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by Tejashwi Yadav, has the most legislators with 79.

With 19 MLAs, Congress has already stated that it will back the JDU if it leaves the coalition, and the CPIML, which has another 12 MLAs, has also endorsed Mahagathbandhan 2.0.

Also Read: Everything fine in NDA alliance: says Bihar JDU leader