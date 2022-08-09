Friday, August 12, 2022

Taiwan Foreign minister: Drills were used to ‘prepare for an invasion by China

HeadlinesTop NewsWorld
Updated:
Pranay Lad
By Pranay Lad
Taiwan issues a strong statement that China is using air and sea drills around the island to prepare for an invasion.
Taiwan issues a strong statement that China is using air and sea drills around the island to prepare for an invasion.

Taiwan issues a strong statement that China is using air and sea drills around the island to prepare for an invasion.


In a provocative response by China to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island claimed by China. China launched the largest-ever air and sea maneuvers around the Taiwan Strait.
Following several days of major Chinese war drills, Taiwan’s top diplomat accused Beijing of plotting an invasion of the island as the island performed artillery practice simulating defence against an attack.
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu charged Beijing with exploiting Pelosi’s visit as justification for military action during a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Wu said: “China has exploited the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan.”


According to a statement from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater command, training exercises were being held all over Taiwan with an emphasis on “joint blockade and joint support operations.”
According to Lou Woei-jye, spokesperson for Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps, Taipei’s practice began in the southern county of Pingtung soon after 00:40 GMT with the launching of target flares and artillery, and it ended a little under an hour later at 01:30 GMT.


The road leading to Kenting, a well-known beach location, was concealed from view by howitzers soldiers were firing from.
The army stated that hundreds of soldiers and roughly 40 howitzers were deployed during the drills, which also took place on Thursday.


Lou informed AFP on Monday that the exercises had been planned and were not in response to China’s maneuvers.


Outrage has been expressed in the United States and other democracies about the size and seriousness of China’s drills as well as its decision to leave important climate and defence negotiations.
Beijing, though, described its actions as “strong, robust, and appropriate” in response to American aggression on Monday.


Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a regular briefing that “(We) are merely giving a warning to the offenders” and pledged that China would “firmly crush the Taiwan authorities’ fantasy of attaining independence through the US.”

Also Read: China to continue military exercises off Taiwan after talks with US ended

Pranay Lad
Pranay Lad

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.