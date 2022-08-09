With 61 medals in Birmingham, the Indian team stood fourth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Indian athletes earned 22 gold medals out of 61 total, setting a significant milestone. India had won 181 gold medals in the CWG before the Birmingham Games and was poised to win 199 by the start of the final day.



On Monday (August), the top men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Saikat Rankireddy won gold to give India a total of three medals in the sport. The icing on the cake came from table tennis, as seasoned paddler Sharath Kamal won the men’s singles gold medal.



The dream run for the nation had a sour ending as the men’s hockey suffered a 7-0 loss in the final against Australia. India did manage to bag a silver medal. The Indian women’s team also bagged a bronze medal.



India finished in fourth place in Birmingham, trailing only Canada (92) and Australia (178, 67 Gold) (26 Gold).

As shooting, which had previously contributed to 135 medals for India, was eliminated from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, concerns were raised regarding the nation’s potential to replicate their previous-best totals. India nevertheless discovered fresh champions to place among the top 5 in the medal standings.



With 12 wrestlers going home with medals, they made up the majority of India’s medal haul. Table tennis athletes earned 7 medals, including 4 gold, while weightlifters took home 10 medals, including 3 gold.

India achieved the feat of winning 200+ gold medals in the commonwealth games, becoming the fourth country to do so. With 1003 gold medals, Australia tops the list. England comes in second with 773, while Canada comes in third with 510. Scotland and South Africa are the other two countries to surpass the three-figure threshold, each with 132 gold medals.



In 2022, wrestling was the sport that delivered India the most gold medals—6 in total. While boxers, wrestlers, badminton players, and players of table tennis each made three. In table tennis, men’s team, mixed doubles, and men’s singles, Achanta Sharath Kamal won all three gold medals, bringing his total from the CWG to seven.



Following 38 in Delhi in 2010, 30 in Manchester in 2002, 26 in Gold Coast the last time around, and 22 in Melbourne in 2006, India’s 22 gold medals rank fourth and joint-highest in their CWG history.

