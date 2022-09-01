NIA Announces 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

- Advertisement -

The top anti-terror organisation in India has revealed a new image of “global terrorist” Dawood Ibrahim and offered a reward of 25 lakh for giving information. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also set a 20 lakh rupee bounty on Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim’s deputy. A 15 lakh bounty is placed on the heads of additional terrorists Anees Ibrahim, Javed Chikna, and Tiger Memon.



According to a statement from the NIA stated that Dawood Ibrahim, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Al Qaeda are working in active collaboration.

Last year India informed the UN Security Council that one of the most wanted men, Dawood Ibrahim, and other UN-designated terrorists, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, continue to enjoy “patronage” in a neighbouring nation. India called for concentrated international efforts to address the threats posed by these terrorist organisations. Dawood Ibrahim was responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

“An organised crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993. The attack resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives and damage to property worth millions of dollars,” India said in a statement last year.

Dawood Ibrahim was the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai attacks, which left 257 people dead and over 700 injured when 12 bombs exploded at various points throughout the city. Dawood Ibrahim, who has been designated a worldwide terrorist by a UN Security Council committee, continues to elude capture and remains in Pakistan.

Read Also: Delhi Police: Man tries to kill schoolgirl after she stops talking to him, police arrested him

COVID CASE UPDATE: INDIA RECORDS 7,946 NEW CASES