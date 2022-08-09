On Tuesday, representatives from Mizoram and Assam will meet to discuss finding a peaceful resolution to the long-running border conflict, a state home department official announced today.



The Mizoram delegation will be led by the home minister Lalchamliana for the meeting with the Assam minister Atul Bora’s team. Lalruatkima, a cabinet colleague of Lalchamliana, and Ashok Singhal, a minister for Assam, will also take part in the discussions.



Following the negotiations, a news conference will be held between the two parties. After a bloody border conflict in July, they last met in person in August 2021. When the parties decided to forward the discussions, two rounds of virtual sessions were held in April. Modalities for the new negotiations were set out by Assam.

Two colonial demarcations made in 1875 and 1933 are largely to blame for the long-running border dispute between Mizoram and Assam.



While Assam claimed that the demarcations established under the 1933 notice were its constitutional border, Mizoram acknowledged the demarcation made by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) announced in 1875, which encompasses sizable expanses of land that are now part of Assam.



In the conflict in July of last year when police forces from the states traded fire near the contentious border, at least six officers and one civilian were killed and about 60 people were injured.



In New Delhi in November of last year, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, reviewed the border problem and decided to establish committees to settle the conflict. The two decided to speak at the chief minister’s level.



