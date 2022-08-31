Delhi Assembly session extends again for a day

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the third day of the special session of the Delhi Assembly, there was uproar in the House. During this, slogans were raised by members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The session of Delhi Legislative Assembly was again extended for a day. Now the proceedings of the House will start again on August 31.

The proceedings of the Delhi Assembly had to be adjourned for an hour on Tuesday due to the sloganeering by AAP and BJP members and the posture being exposed. AAP MLA Delhi is demanding a fair investigation into the allegations against LG Vinay Kumar Saxena 6 years ago. At the same time, BJP members are demanding the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain from the cabinet. Along with this, BJP leaders also raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal in the house.

The AAP MLAs squatted beside the Mahatma Gandhi statue, holding banners, while the BJP MLAs began their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev within the assembly grounds.

The BJP’s Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said in a statement that the party’s MLAs were obliged to sit on the dharna since they were not heard in the legislature.

