Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been used by the Delhi Police to file two FIRs against a number of notorious criminals from Punjab and Delhi, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

In the Sidhu Moose Wala murder investigation, Bishnoi and Brar are implicated. The operation was carried out, according to the police, at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.

“Delhi Police Special Cell has taken this significant action against several well-known gang members of the two major Delhi Punjab gangs that have come to be associated with crime and terrorism. 12 members of the Lauresh Vishnoi and Bambiha Neeraj Babaniya gangs are the targets of two UAPA-registered FIRs ” police stated.

In accordance with UAPA, a second FIR has been filed against Kushal Chaudhary, Lucky Patiala, and other Bambiha gang members, including Neeraj Babaniya.

Delhi police official stated on Friday that 34 persons have been charged in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala by the Mansa district of Punjab, of which eight have not yet been apprehended.

SSP Gaurav Toora stated “Eight persons have not yet been detained, while four people are now abroad. Present are 122 persons there to give evidence in all.”

According to the official, the case also involves more than a dozen other persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Goldie Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra.

Lawrence Bishnoi was ordered to spend 10 days in police custody earlier this month by the Malout court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Preeti Sukhija in an attempt to kill case. Bishnoi is one of the suspects in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gulneet Singh Khurana, senior superintendent of police in Moga, stated that Bishnoi was hauled in for interrogation in connection with an attempted murder case that was filed in December 2021 and in which police had detained sharpshooter Monu Dagar from Bishnoi’s gang.

