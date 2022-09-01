Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar amongst other gangsters from Delhi and Punjab who have been booked by Delhi Police under UAPA

HeadlinesNational
Updated:
Pravina Srivastava
By Pravina Srivastava
delhi police
- Advertisement -

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been used by the Delhi Police to file two FIRs against a number of notorious criminals from Punjab and Delhi, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

In the Sidhu Moose Wala murder investigation, Bishnoi and Brar are implicated. The operation was carried out, according to the police, at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.

“Delhi Police Special Cell has taken this significant action against several well-known gang members of the two major Delhi Punjab gangs that have come to be associated with crime and terrorism. 12 members of the Lauresh Vishnoi and Bambiha Neeraj Babaniya gangs are the targets of two UAPA-registered FIRs ” police stated.

In accordance with UAPA, a second FIR has been filed against Kushal Chaudhary, Lucky Patiala, and other Bambiha gang members, including Neeraj Babaniya.

Delhi police official stated on Friday that 34 persons have been charged in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala by the Mansa district of Punjab, of which eight have not yet been apprehended.

SSP Gaurav Toora stated “Eight persons have not yet been detained, while four people are now abroad. Present are 122 persons there to give evidence in all.”

According to the official, the case also involves more than a dozen other persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Goldie Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra.

Lawrence Bishnoi was ordered to spend 10 days in police custody earlier this month by the Malout court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Preeti Sukhija in an attempt to kill case. Bishnoi is one of the suspects in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gulneet Singh Khurana, senior superintendent of police in Moga, stated that Bishnoi was hauled in for interrogation in connection with an attempted murder case that was filed in December 2021 and in which police had detained sharpshooter Monu Dagar from Bishnoi’s gang.

Read Also: Delhi Police: Man tries to kill schoolgirl after she stops talking to him, police arrested him

DO YOU KNOW WHY INTENSE THINKING MAKES YOU TIRED? HERE ARE SOME INTERESTING FACTS FOR YOU

Pravina Srivastava
Pravina Srivastava

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

35 Civilians Killed, 37 Wounded In IED Blast In Burkina Faso In West Africa

World 0
According to officials, at least 35 individuals were killed...

Industrialist Gautam Adani commits power project in Bangladesh during discussion with PM Sheikh Hasina

Headlines 0
Indian business tycoon & billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday said that the power from the company's forthcoming power plant in Jharkhand

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead

World 0
One of the two men accused of participating in fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan was discovered dead on Monday, while his brother, the other suspect, is still at large.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to meet PM Modi today

Headlines 0
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes: Health experts

covid-19 0
ANI: According to leading health specialists on Monday, a...

11-year-old boy found dead in Haryana’s madrassa, family suspects murder

National 0
Shah Chokha, a hamlet in Punhana subdivision of Haryana's Nuh on Monday, reported the discovery of the body of an 11-year-old pupil who had been attending a madrasa close to the Mazar of Pir Dada Shah Chaukha.

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.