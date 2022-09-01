Delhi Police: Man tries to kill schoolgirl after she stops talking to him, police arrested him

- Advertisement -

A man attempted to murder a teenage schoolgirl with a pistol as she was returning from class, incident reported from Delhi. The person accused of trying to kill the girl has now been detained by Delhi Police.

The accused, Amanat Ali, has been identified. Police officers from the Tigri police station arrested him. Pawan and Bobby, two of Amanat’s colleagues, were detained last week. When the 16-year-old girl was returning home from school on August 25 at around 3:47 pm, the incident happened.

The victim said that she had been in touch with Amanat for two years over social media. However, she hadn’t spoken to him in the previous 4–5 months. The accused, though, persisted to stalk her.

The victim, Naina Mishra, lives in Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

In her complaint, the girl said that she felt stalked by three motorcycle-riding lads while she was walking home from school. “When I reached B block, Sangam Vihar, one of the boys shot at me from behind with a pistol and all three fled from the spot thereafter,” said the victim.

The girl continued by saying that she is known with one of the boys, Amanat Ali.

According to a police investigation, the girl was fired at by the accused, and she sustained injury on her shoulder. The injured person was sent to Batra Hospital. At the Tigri police station, the accused has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused, a 19-year-old from Mawana town in the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh, was presently residing in Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

The accused revealed to police during questioning that the victim had previously spoken with him through social media but had stopped. This enraged him, according to a Delhi Police statement, and he allegedly made the decision to kill the girl. To execute his plan, he got in touch with Bobby and Pawan, two other suspects.

