Everything fine in NDA alliance: says Bihar JDU leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), or NDA alliance, have been the subject of ongoing rumours about a split in Bihar. However, Janata Dal (United) leader and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha said on Monday that there is no tension between the allies and that everything is fine.

“Absolutely, everything in the NDA alliance is OK. Although we are not claiming Nitish Kumar has the necessary qualities to be prime minister today, “Kushwaha remarked.

His comments were in response to JD-U leader RCP Singh’s resignation and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting.

RCP Singh’s comment is really unpleasant and demonstrates his mental bankruptcy, Kushwaha stated in a jab at Singh.

Earlier Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, leader of the JD-U party, stated on Monday that Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar has requested a meeting of JD-U MLAs and MPs on Tuesday at 11 am amid rumours of a rupture with the party’s ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also scheduled a meeting on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to talk about political events in Bihar.

Congress party also called a meeting of its legislative party in Bihar earlier on Monday to discuss the changing political landscape in the state.

After Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar chose not to attend the NITI Aayog conference, the rumours of a potential split between the JD-U and BJP gained momentum.

JD-U National President Lalan Singh told reporters in Patna, “I read in the press that RCP Singh has indicated that he has said that he was told by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his name has been accepted for ministership.”

He further claimed to have informed the CM after taking the oath. However, this simply serves to reinforce our allegations against RCP Singh.

“Our accusation is that RCP Singh voluntarily chose to become a minister. Shah is no longer mentioned by him. Shah, is he a member of our group? Which JD-U leader will be appointed as a minister? “Lalan inquired.

Nitish Kumar missed the NITI Aayog meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called earlier on Sunday, while RCP Singh announced his resignation from the party after JD-U requested a response to charges of corruption against him on Saturday.