Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir had already filed the paperwork of her farm house prepared in his name: Goa Police

Investigations by the Goa Police found that Sudhir Sangwan who is Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant had already filed the paperwork for Phogat’s farmhouse, which is yet another shocking development. According to reports, Sangwan wanted to lease the farmhouse for 20 years, thus an arrangement was made in that regard. According to sources, Sangwan reached a deal and agreed to pay a yearly rent of Rs. 60,000.


Sonali Phogat’s case is the subject of a daily influx of new information from the Goa Police investigation. The lawyer who prepared these papers is currently being questioned by Goa Police. According to the information gathered, Sonali Phogat’s farmhouse area has a land value of almost Rs 3 crore per acre. The 6.5 acres of land where this farmhouse is located.

Goa Police is conducting a thorough investigation into the case. When Goa Police reached Haryana’s Hisa, they recorded the family members’ statements.

The Haryana Police detained a second individual on Wednesday in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat. The apprehended suspect is suspected of robbing Phogat of computer-related items. All the allegedly stolen goods have been found in the accused’s possession by the police.

According to reports, the local police detained a computer operator who had been charged by the Phogat family with stealing hardware from their farmhouse in Haryana.

When addressing the media, SHO Mandeep Chahal stated, “Goa police has come. We are questioning a man named Shivam, he was in UP’s Meerut-Ghaziabad area. He used to switch off his phone often. We have got a laptop & phone while further questioning is underway.”

According to DSP Hisar, Naryan Chand, a complaint was made by the family of Phogat against a man named Shivam for allegedly stealing a laptop and a phone.
Chand added, “We recovered those and 4 DVRs (Digital video recorders). We are questioning him.”

