Independence Day Plot: J&K Police recovers IEDs from Pulwama

In the Union Territory’s Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Police discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing between 25 and 30 kg on Wednesday.

Days before India’s 75th anniversary of its independence, this terrible catastrophe has been avoided.

“Police and security forces in Pulwama discovered an IED that weighed between 25 and 30 kg close to Tahab Crossing on Circular Road. Due to particular information provided by Pulwama Police, a significant tragedy has been prevented “quoting Vijay Kumar, ADGP for Kashmir’s Additional Director General of Police.

A terrorist with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) was also detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) earlier on Tuesday from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh who was preparing an IED explosion for Independence Day.

Under sections 121A, 122, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act, a complaint has been filed in Lucknow against Sabauddin.

