Friday, August 12, 2022

Kangana: Aamir Khan curating negative publicity for Laal Singh Chaddha

HeadlinesEntertainment
Updated:
Pranay Lad
By Pranay Lad

The release of the official remake of the Hollywood original ‘Forrest Gump’ is around the corner.
The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is still facing the hashtag to boycott the movie.


While various celebrities have called out trolls for unnecessarily trashing ‘a wonderful movie,’ the boycott movement surrounding Aamir Khan’s next film “Laal Singh Chaddha” continues to make news.


Filmmaker Goutam Ghose, who has won a National Award, believes that it is unfair and immoral to boycott a movie before you have ever seen it. We have observed how social media has evolved into a significant aspect of everyone’s life. Although it has helped us become more unified and close-knit, the recent practice of intentionally attacking prominent personalities is spreading negativity.


On Monday, the director appeared to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut and others who claimed that trolls were recruited to generate discussion around Laal Singh Chaddha on Instagram Stories. “I’ve heard that certain people get paid to smear Aamir Sir. Hearing this is quite painful, and it is blatantly unjust. Why have I been free-trolling him? As he posted the hashtag “Pay Every Troll,” Advait wrote.

Kangana Ranaut recently said that Aamir Khan personally arranged the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. “I think all the criticism about the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chadda is skilfully crafted by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself,” Kangana said in a message on her Instagram Stories. This year, only south films that are thoroughly entrenched in Indian culture or have a local flavour have succeeded (except for a comedic sequel in Hindi). A Hollywood version would not have been successful.


In her message, Kangana said, “But now that they’re calling India intolerant, Hindi movies need to know what people want; it’s not about being a Muslim or a Hindu. Even after Aamir Khan Ji created the anti-Hindu PK or referred to India as intolerant, he still managed to deliver some of his best successes. Please refrain from bringing up religion or ideology. It detracts from their poor performances and subpar movies.”


In response to the boycott craze, Aamir recently pleaded with his followers to give his movie a fair shot. Aamir Khan stated to the news organisation PTI: “I’m also saddened by the fact that many individuals who are saying this in their hearts think I don’t like India… They genuinely believe it in their hearts and that is just false. I genuinely adore the nation… I am in that way. It is regrettable if some individuals have such opinions. I want to reassure everyone that this is untrue, so don’t boycott my movies; instead, go see them.”

Telugu Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni praised the movie over Twitter after attending a special screening calling the movie a “fresh breath of air.”


Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11, 2022. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. The Hindi adaptation has been written by actor-screenwriter Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha gets Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee’s approval of Aamir Khan’s look

Pranay Lad
Pranay Lad

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.