Kangana: Aamir Khan curating negative publicity for Laal Singh Chaddha

The release of the official remake of the Hollywood original ‘Forrest Gump’ is around the corner.

The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is still facing the hashtag to boycott the movie.



While various celebrities have called out trolls for unnecessarily trashing ‘a wonderful movie,’ the boycott movement surrounding Aamir Khan’s next film “Laal Singh Chaddha” continues to make news.



Filmmaker Goutam Ghose, who has won a National Award, believes that it is unfair and immoral to boycott a movie before you have ever seen it. We have observed how social media has evolved into a significant aspect of everyone’s life. Although it has helped us become more unified and close-knit, the recent practice of intentionally attacking prominent personalities is spreading negativity.



On Monday, the director appeared to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut and others who claimed that trolls were recruited to generate discussion around Laal Singh Chaddha on Instagram Stories. “I’ve heard that certain people get paid to smear Aamir Sir. Hearing this is quite painful, and it is blatantly unjust. Why have I been free-trolling him? As he posted the hashtag “Pay Every Troll,” Advait wrote.

Kangana Ranaut recently said that Aamir Khan personally arranged the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. “I think all the criticism about the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chadda is skilfully crafted by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself,” Kangana said in a message on her Instagram Stories. This year, only south films that are thoroughly entrenched in Indian culture or have a local flavour have succeeded (except for a comedic sequel in Hindi). A Hollywood version would not have been successful.



In her message, Kangana said, “But now that they’re calling India intolerant, Hindi movies need to know what people want; it’s not about being a Muslim or a Hindu. Even after Aamir Khan Ji created the anti-Hindu PK or referred to India as intolerant, he still managed to deliver some of his best successes. Please refrain from bringing up religion or ideology. It detracts from their poor performances and subpar movies.”



In response to the boycott craze, Aamir recently pleaded with his followers to give his movie a fair shot. Aamir Khan stated to the news organisation PTI: “I’m also saddened by the fact that many individuals who are saying this in their hearts think I don’t like India… They genuinely believe it in their hearts and that is just false. I genuinely adore the nation… I am in that way. It is regrettable if some individuals have such opinions. I want to reassure everyone that this is untrue, so don’t boycott my movies; instead, go see them.”

Telugu Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni praised the movie over Twitter after attending a special screening calling the movie a “fresh breath of air.”



Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11, 2022. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. The Hindi adaptation has been written by actor-screenwriter Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

