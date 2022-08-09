Friday, August 12, 2022

Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely to take place today

Updated:
Pravina Srivastava
Pravina Srivastava

According to reports, the enlargement of Maharashtra cabinet is expected to happen today at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Sources stated that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is anticipated to retain the important home portfolio while Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is expected to add at least 15 new ministers to his cabinet this week. Ajit Pawar, the head of the NCP and a former deputy chief minister, and other opposition figures have criticized the two ministers’ two-member cabinet operation.

On Sunday, Fadnavis stated “The opposition’s leader is Ajit Pawar. He’ll have to say stuff like that. Ajit Dada conveniently forgets that during the first 32 days of his tenure in office, there were just five ministers.”

According to Fadnavis, in order to increase its presence in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has set out to locate 16 parliamentary districts where opposition parties have a history of consistently winning.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stated on August 6 that secretaries had not been given ministerial-level authority outside of quasi-judicial affairs.

Chief Minister was accused by the state’s opposition of running a two-member government and giving the bureaucrats the authority to make decisions. These seats, according to him, included several that were held by Team Shinde-affiliated Shiv Sena officials.

Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena renegade and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy both started office on June 30. Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to establish their claims to authority.

Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 28 and requested a floor test from him. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, submitted his letter of resignation to the Governor the next day.

