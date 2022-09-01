Congress presidential election 2022: Manish Tewari expresses doubts over party electoral rolls

- Advertisement -

Manish Tewari, the leader of the Congress, has expressed concerns about the electoral rolls ahead of the party’s presidential election, arguing that it should be made public to guarantee a free and fair voting process.

The MP for Anandpur Sahib was responding to veteran party leader Madhusudan Mistry’s statement that party members who intend to contest can access the list in PCC offices because the electors’ list has not been made available to the general public.

1/3 election not to 28 PCC’s & 8 TCC’s.Why should someone have to go to every PCC office in the country to find out who the electors are ? This does not happen in a club election also with great respect. In interests of fairness & transparency I urge your gods self to publish — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 31, 2022 He claimed that although Congress had announced elections for the presidency, they ignored the same for the 28 state and 8 territorial congressional committees.

On Tuesday, August 30, officials of the Congress G-23 met with Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has resigned from the party and would conduct his first public gathering in Jammu during the first week of September.

The G-23 party leaders are believed to be preparing to contest in the party’s presidential elections, which are scheduled for October 17.

Shashi Tharoor, a former Union minister who is expected to enter the race, said that, “Let’s wait for sometime.”

Tharoor and the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, are reportedly potential opponents for the Gandhis’ nominee.

Manish Tewari, called for “self-introspection” on Saturday and claimed that there appeared to be a flaw in the coordination between Congress and India that had existed since 1885. A day after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned his 45-year association with the Congress on Friday.