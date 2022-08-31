- Advertisement -

The United States is concerned about India’s plans to participate in joint military drills with Russia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who added that “every participating country will make its own decisions.”

Last month, Moscow unveiled preparations for “Vostok” drills, in which China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia will also participate.

According to media reports, the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held at 13 training sites in Russia’s Eastern Military District under the supervision of Russia’s General Staff Chief, Valery Gerasimov. The drills are scheduled to take place till September 5.

“The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I’ll leave it at that,” the Press Secretary said.

“We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked,” she added.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry had stated, that participating forces would practice measures to ensure military security in the eastern area during the drills.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5.43 billion agreement with Russia for five squadrons of S-400s. In June, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov stated that the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system is proceeding well.

