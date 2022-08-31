Tuesday, September 6, 2022

US ‘Concerned’ about India’s participation in Russian military drills

HeadlinesNational
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak
military drills
- Advertisement -

The United States is concerned about India’s plans to participate in joint military drills with Russia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who added that “every participating country will make its own decisions.”
Last month, Moscow unveiled preparations for “Vostok” drills, in which China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia will also participate.

According to media reports, the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held at 13 training sites in Russia’s Eastern Military District under the supervision of Russia’s General Staff Chief, Valery Gerasimov. The drills are scheduled to take place till September 5.

“The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I’ll leave it at that,” the Press Secretary said.

“We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked,” she added.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry had stated, that participating forces would practice measures to ensure military security in the eastern area during the drills.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5.43 billion agreement with Russia for five squadrons of S-400s. In June, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov stated that the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system is proceeding well.

Read Also : Pakistan floods: PM Modi extends condolences to flood victims

WORLD BANK PRAISES INDIAN GOVERNMENT’S MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Central Vista inaugural: Traffic diversions in New Delhi on September 8

Headlines 0
The Delhi traffic police have issued a warning that...

Bengaluru Floods: K’taka CM blames Congress for flood menace

Headlines 0
As Bengaluru continues to suffer from severe waterlogging caused...

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as UK’s new Prime Minister, pledges deduction of taxes from day one

World 0
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defeated former Chancellor...

TMC’s Mahua latest fusillade over Rajpath rename

Headlines 0
Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Mahua Moitra slammed the federal...

MeitY has taken note of Arshdeep Singh’s wiki page hack, expected to initiate action on Wikipedia: Sources

National 0
According to reports, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is poised to take action on Wikipedia after taking note of the altered Wikipedia entry associating cricketer Arshdeep Singh to Khalistan.

Sri Lanka’s weak regulatory frameworks responsible for China incurred debt crisis

Headlines 0
According to a research media release, the core cause...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.