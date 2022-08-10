Friday, August 12, 2022

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion: Reports

Headlines
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak

In the middle of a heated legal dispute with Twitter over a $44 billion acquisition offer, Elon Musk is said to have sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to media reports on Tuesday.

According to sources, Elon Musk sold some 6.9 million shares of Tesla between August 5 and 9. Musk is owner of 155.04 million Tesla shares or just under 15% of the automaker.

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares in April, and he had previously stated that no additional sales were planned. But since then, legal professionals have predicted that Musk would certainly sell more Tesla stock if he were forced to complete the acquisition or resolve the case with a severe fine.

Tesla CEO and Twitter are stuck in a court dispute over his attempt to renege on the April agreement to purchase the company. Judge has decided that the trial will start in October.

As per recent sales, Musk has now sold roughly $32 billion worth of Tesla stock in less than a year. On Tuesday, Musk also teased, that he could initiate his own social media platform.

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.