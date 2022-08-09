Nepal’s Foreign Minister Khadka to visit China from August 9

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka will visit China on August 9. Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “At the invitation of Mr. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs is visiting China from 09 to 11 August 2022”.



On August 10 in Qingdao, the two ministers will hold bilateral talks, along with their respective delegations.

Nepali Foreign Minister Khadka planned visit comes against the background of rising tension between the US and China. In honor of Khadka, Wang will host a banquet.

Seeking Nepal’s support, the Chinese ambassador in her statement said, “China and Nepal are good neighbors, trustworthy friends, and reliable partners linked by mountains and rivers. The two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests concerning respective sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal- Hou Yanqi claimed the Pelosi visit to Taiwan was “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

