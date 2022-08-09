NIA arrested man with ISIS links

Nia arrested a man from Batla House on Saturday on the accusation of being an active member of the Islamic State. The arrested man, Mohsin Ahmad is a resident of Bihar’s Patna.



NIA claimed, “Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS.”



A search operation was conducted on Saturday to arrest Ahmad after a complaint registered by the agency on June 25.



The probe agency conducted searches at 13 locations across six states, last Sunday. “NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states viz. Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat; Araria district in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra; and Deoband district in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS,” the NIA said. The agency has seized “incriminating documents/ material” during their searches.



NIA conducted searches on the same day in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala in the case relating to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha, who was arrested along with four others in Tamil Nadu in February.



According to the NIA, the accused conspired to threaten members of the public and police officers, and they also allegedly tried to murder police officers while having their Scorpio automobile checked after they were stopped on February 21, 2022.



NIA had claimed, “The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for the secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like ‘Khilafah Party of India’, ‘Khilafah Front of India’, ‘Intellectual Students of India (ISI)’ and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda.”



The case was initially registered by Tamil Nadu Police and later taken over National Investigation Agency (NIA).

