NIA files charge sheet against man accused in ammunition recovery case

According to a news release, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against one defendant in a case involving the discovery of explosives, weapons, and ammunition from Bengal’s Jagaddal.

In NIA case no. RC 12/2022/NIA/DLI, which relates to the discovery of explosives, weapons, and ammunition from property under Jagaddal PS, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, West Bengal, NIA filed a charge-sheet against one accused individual before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata. Namit Singh has been named as the suspect. Under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act of 1959, NIA brought charges against him.

Investigations have shown that Namit Singh was in violation of the prohibitions of the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and the Arms Act of 1959 by hoarding explosives, weapons, and ammunition with the purpose to threaten human life.

According to the news release, the case was originally filed as FIR No. 178/22 on March 12, 2022, at PS Jagaddal’s Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in West Bengal, and was then re-filed by the NIA on April 8, 2022.