Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM, Dumps BJP

Nitish Kumar dumps BJP and resigns as Bihar CM. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation on Tuesday. This is the second time in eight years that the Nitish-led party has snapped ties with the BJP.

Nitish resignation is surrounded with lots of possibilities and disappointments. Nitish Kumar decides to leave NDA.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar met with his MLAs before arriving to decision of dumping the BJP for a second time. He met with the Governor late this afternoon to hand in his resignation.

RJD sources said, “RJD is likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar. There will be no differences on allotment of portfolios. Tejashwi Yadav said that they have a strength of 160. If BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President’s Rule, we will give them a ‘befitting reply’”.

Meanwhile, the RJD and Congress are both ready to back the JD(U), which won the 2015 assembly elections as a member of the Mahagathbandhan, which also included the RJD and Congress.

Nitish Kumar skipped the inauguration of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu last month. Previously, on July 17, Kumar skipped a meeting of chief ministers convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues concerning the national flag, instead sending the BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad.