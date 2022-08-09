Noida Police arrests Srikant Tyagi for assaulting, abusing woman in viral video

Uttar Pradesh police today, detained Srikant Tyagi, who has been on the run since he was recently caught on camera attacking and harassing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93.

Police caught him close to Noida. After the authorities razed Tyagi’s home in the neighbourhood and previously collected four of his high-end automobiles, the other residents in the neighbourhood shared candy among themselves.

Earlier on Monday, the Noida government started tearing down the illegal building at Tyagi’s Sector 93 home.

Following the filing of a FIR against Tyagi on Sunday when a number of his followers entered the community and began yelling slogans and raising a commotion, the demolition operation took place the following day.

Additionally, police had cited Gangster Act in their pursuit of the fugitive Tyagi.

Tyagi, who identifies as a Kishan Morcha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is charged of shoving and abusing a woman who lives in Noida’s Sector 93B Grand Omaxe neighbourhood during an altercation.

According to Noida Police, FIR filed on Friday has been amended to include IPC sections 323 (penalty for willingly inflicting harm), 504 (intentional insult with purpose to incite breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass).

According to Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh, “A separate FIR has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 482 (punishment for using a false property mark).”