Chinese built-Pakistani guided missile frigate PNS Taimur gets a nod from Sri Lanka to make a port call.



The warship, on its maiden voyage to Pakistan, got clearance from the Sri-Lankan port to make a port call, while on its way to Pakistan, the warship is exercising with the Cambodian and Malaysian. The ship will station at Colombo from August 12-15, 2022.



On one hand, where Sri Lanka gave a green signal for PNS Taimur to the station, it is clear that the Sheikh Hasina government denied the warship to station at the Chattogram port from August 7-10 after the warship made its port call at the Lumpur port in Malaysia.



According to discreet sources, Bangladesh a close ally of India refused to give a port call to PNS Taimur, as August is a month of mourning for Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman also fondly called Bangabandhu, who was brutally assassinated by Pakistan instigated and Jamiat-e-Islami inspired radical Islamist forces on August 15, 1975.

The Bangladeshi government is a close ally of the Modi government, Hasina’s father and family were killed on the directive of Pakistan. The Radical Islamist forces also attempted to assassinate Seikh Hasina in 2000 as Prime Minister and in 2004 as the Awami League President.



On June 23, 2022, PNS Taimur, the second of four Type 054 A/P frigates built in China, was commissioned. PMNS Tughril, the lead ship, was commissioned on January 24, 2022. To strategically surround India on the high seas, China is also constructing eight Yuan class -041 diesel attack submarines for Pakistan by 2028.

In the first week of September, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to travel to India, where she would join PM Modi in launching the 1320 Mega Watt Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Rampal in the Khulna subdivision.

