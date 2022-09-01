PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Kerala, Karnataka

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on September 1-2, said officials on Thursday. At around 5:15 p.m. today, PM Modi will mark the occasion by arriving at Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the revered location of Adi Shankaracharya’s birth.

After that, at around six o’clock, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for many Indian Railways and Kochi Metro projects totaling more than Rs 4,500 crore and dedicate them to the nation.

On September 2 at 9:30 AM, the Prime Minister will formally launch INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Kochi’s Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Modi will commission the first aircraft carrier that was developed and built entirely within the country, INS Vikrant, marking a significant stride toward defence industry self-reliance.

The largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, Vikrant was designed by the Indian Navy’s internal Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named in honour of her illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which was crucial in the war of 1971. It consisted large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.

India will have two operational aircraft carriers after Vikrant is commissioned, which would improve the country’s maritime security.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth approximately Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru tomorrow at 1:30 PM.

He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan) during the event, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

The Kochi Metro Rail Project’s Phase I extension from Petta to SN junction will be officially opened by the prime minister. The project will cost more than Rs 700 crore. With solar energy supplying over 55% of its energy requirements, the Kochi Metro Rail Project will be one of the most environmentally friendly metro projects in the nation.

“The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Phase -II stretch of the Kochi Metro rail project from JLN stadium to Infopark, having a length of 11.2 kilometres and covering 11 stations. The total estimated cost of this project is around Rs. 1,950 crore. The proposed Phase II corridor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project is aimed at catering to the growing transportation needs of Kochi City and is planned in such a way that it connects the District Headquarters, Special Economic Zone and IT Hub of the city with the existing metro rail network,” read a statement by Prime Minister’s office.

Upon completion, the combined Phase I and Phase II metro network would connect the main residential and commercial hubs of the city with the main transit hubs, such as train stations and bus terminals, hence enhancing the idea of multi-modal integration and last-mile connectivity.