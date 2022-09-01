Tuesday, September 6, 2022

CM Soren May Resign as MLA Amid Turmoil Over Office of Profit Case

Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak
Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, is likely to resign as an MLA and seek permission to form a new government after a meeting with the governor today, according to sources.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition in Jharkhand flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur on Tuesday to prevent the BJP’s claimed attempts to poach its legislators, while on the other side, the death of the young girl who was set on fire by two men in the state’s Dumka continues to spark outrage across the country.

According to Soren’s JMM, the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach Congress MLAs in an effort to topple the coalition government. The Election Commission issued its verdict to state governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 in response to a petition filed by the BJP calling for Soren to be dismissed from the Assembly due to allegations of using his position for personal benefit.

The poll panel had suggested that the chief minister be disqualified from serving as an MLA, however the EC has not yet made its judgement public.

The top Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Ramgopal Agrawal and Girish Dewangan traveled in three buses with the MLAs—15 from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and 17 from the Congress—to the luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

All 40-odd rooms at the resort are booked for the guests from Jharkhand for the next two days, Congress sources said.

