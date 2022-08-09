Shrikant Tyagi arrested, accused of abusing women

Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday. accused of abusing a woman resident at a housing society in the city. Tyagi was reportedly apprehended in Meerut and is being taken back to Noida.

A FIR was filed against Shrikant Tyagi for allegedly abusing and pushing a woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, according to senior official.

Tyagi was seen in a recent viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 and has been on the run ever since. Tyagi claimed he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party until Friday night, when the ruling party denied any links with him.

Tyagi was charged for illegal construction outside the ground floor apartment at Grand Omaxe. The situation worsened after his aides stormed into the Grand Omaxe society and caused a uproar.

Uttar Pradesh government razed the illegal construction by bulldozer on Monday.

क्या इतने सालों से भाजपा सरकार को नहीं पता था कि नोएडा के भाजपा नेता का निर्माण अवैध है? बुलडोजर कार्रवाई दिखावटी है। इन सवालों के जवाब से सरकार बच रही है



एक महिला के साथ खुलेआम अभद्रता व 10-15 गुंडे भेजकर महिलाओं को धमकाने की हिम्मत उसे कौन दे रहा है? कौन है जो उसको बचाता रहा? pic.twitter.com/3tICtFylMw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022 Several cars allegedly belonging to Tyagi have also been seized by police over the last four days, some of which bear an Uttar Pradesh government sticker.

