Friday, August 12, 2022

Shrikant Tyagi arrested, accused of abusing women

HeadlinesNational
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak

Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday. accused of abusing a woman resident at a housing society in the city. Tyagi was reportedly apprehended in Meerut and is being taken back to Noida.

A FIR was filed against Shrikant Tyagi for allegedly abusing and pushing a woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, according to senior official.

Tyagi was seen in a recent viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 and has been on the run ever since. Tyagi claimed he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party until Friday night, when the ruling party denied any links with him.

Tyagi was charged for illegal construction outside the ground floor apartment at Grand Omaxe. The situation worsened after his aides stormed into the Grand Omaxe society and caused a uproar.

Uttar Pradesh government razed the illegal construction by bulldozer on Monday.

Several cars allegedly belonging to Tyagi have also been seized by police over the last four days, some of which bear an Uttar Pradesh government sticker.

Read more: WhatsApp’s new features cater to privacy protection

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.