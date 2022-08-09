Sri Lanka asks China to defer visit of ship

Sri Lanka on Monday confirmed that it has communicated to China to postpone the visit of the Chinese vessel Yuang Wang 5 to Hambantota port.



The Sri Lankan foreign ministry said the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 was planned to dock at Chinese-leased Hambantota port on August 11 for refueling and depart on August 17.

Further, the Foreign Ministry stated that it wishes to reassert the enduring friendship and excellent relations between Sri Lanka and China which stay on a solid foundation, as reiterated by the two Foreign Ministers Ali Sabry and Wang Yi on August 4 at a bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh.



“At this first meeting between the two Foreign Ministers, Minister Sabry referred to Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the one-China policy which has been a consistent principle in the country’s foreign policy,” the statement read.

While reacting to the media reports over the docking of the vessel at Hambantota, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that Beijing “always exercises freedom of the high seas in accordance with law and fully respects coastal countries’ jurisdiction over scientific research activities in waters under their jurisdiction.”

China encouraged “relevant parties” to consider its marine scientific research activities in a rational light and refrain from disrupting normal exchange and cooperation between China and Sri Lanka.



India had expressed security concerns about the vessel docking at Hambantota because it was depicted as a research vessel, whereas the spy ship can map the ocean floor, which is critical to the Chinese Navy’s anti-submarine operations.

