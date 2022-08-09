Friday, August 12, 2022

Sri Lanka asks China to defer visit of ship

HeadlinesNational
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak

Sri Lanka on Monday confirmed that it has communicated to China to postpone the visit of the Chinese vessel Yuang Wang 5 to Hambantota port.


The Sri Lankan foreign ministry said the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 was planned to dock at Chinese-leased Hambantota port on August 11 for refueling and depart on August 17.

Further, the Foreign Ministry stated that it wishes to reassert the enduring friendship and excellent relations between Sri Lanka and China which stay on a solid foundation, as reiterated by the two Foreign Ministers Ali Sabry and Wang Yi on August 4 at a bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh.


“At this first meeting between the two Foreign Ministers, Minister Sabry referred to Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the one-China policy which has been a consistent principle in the country’s foreign policy,” the statement read.

While reacting to the media reports over the docking of the vessel at Hambantota, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that Beijing “always exercises freedom of the high seas in accordance with law and fully respects coastal countries’ jurisdiction over scientific research activities in waters under their jurisdiction.”

China encouraged “relevant parties” to consider its marine scientific research activities in a rational light and refrain from disrupting normal exchange and cooperation between China and Sri Lanka.


India had expressed security concerns about the vessel docking at Hambantota because it was depicted as a research vessel, whereas the spy ship can map the ocean floor, which is critical to the Chinese Navy’s anti-submarine operations.

Read more: NIA arrested man with ISIS links

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.