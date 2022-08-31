Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Statue In Church Vandalised; Punjab Pastor’s Car Set On Fire

HeadlinesNational
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak
- Advertisement -

A group of people in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district forcefully entered a local church last night and vandalised a statue of Jesus and Mary. They also burned the pastor’s vehicle.

CCTV footage from the church shows a person wearing red headgear repeatedly beating the idol with an axe, decapitating it, and laying the head down. At one moment, they appear to hide behind the monument, probably to escape detection.

Cops stated they had “vital clues” and that the act was carried out by four persons. An FIR has been filed.

“A few notorious elements tried to vandalise the idol of Jesus and set ablaze a car at Church in Patti. We’re investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were 4 people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. An FIR has been lodged,” RS Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police,” said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called the incident “unfortunate,” saying that no one will be permitted to disrupt the state’s communal harmony.

A group of Christians on Wednesday protested the incident and blocked all roads leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur.

The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The incident happened on a day the Akal Takht Jathedar, the head of the highest temporary seat of Sikhs, issued a statement against “forced conversions” by Christian missionaries.

He stated that Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami demanded action against those who force people to convert. He also demanded withdrawal of FIRs against some Nihangs who were charged for allegedly obstructing an event organized by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district on Monday.

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Central Vista inaugural: Traffic diversions in New Delhi on September 8

Headlines 0
The Delhi traffic police have issued a warning that...

Bengaluru Floods: K’taka CM blames Congress for flood menace

Headlines 0
As Bengaluru continues to suffer from severe waterlogging caused...

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as UK’s new Prime Minister, pledges deduction of taxes from day one

World 0
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defeated former Chancellor...

TMC’s Mahua latest fusillade over Rajpath rename

Headlines 0
Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Mahua Moitra slammed the federal...

MeitY has taken note of Arshdeep Singh’s wiki page hack, expected to initiate action on Wikipedia: Sources

National 0
According to reports, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is poised to take action on Wikipedia after taking note of the altered Wikipedia entry associating cricketer Arshdeep Singh to Khalistan.

Sri Lanka’s weak regulatory frameworks responsible for China incurred debt crisis

Headlines 0
According to a research media release, the core cause...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.