NCP MP Supriya Sule lashes out: ZERO women sworn in as ministers

The Maharashtra cabinet expansion of CM Eknath Shinde’s two-member ministry took place on Tuesday.


18 ministers were ordained there. In a formal ceremony at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan, nine MLAs from each of the BJP’s Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena factions were sworn in as ministers as part of the cabinet expansion.

However, there were no female ministers appointed, which infuriated many female politicians and campaigners.


Supriya Sule, a member of the CP, criticised the Maharashtra cabinet enlargement for the lack of female participation. She stated, as cited by the news agency, “The nation’s first state to provide women’s reservations was Maharashtra. Unfortunately, there are only 18 ministers in the state cabinet, even though women make up 50% of the population. The BJP’s mentality is evident.”


The oath of office was given to the ministers by Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari for the uninitiated.
Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit, and Atul Save are among the BJP MLAs who received cabinet positions.


Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Rathod are among the admitted dissident Shiv Sena leaders.
A close Shinde adviser claims that a further enlargement of the ministry will take place. 41 days after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took office as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, the much anticipated Maharashtra cabinet enlargement took place.

