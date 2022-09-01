Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Assam: One more arrested on the alleged link with terrorist groups AQIS-ABT, total goes up to 38

Updated:
Pravina Srivastava
assam
Assam police detained a second guy from Guwahati who had ties to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) on Wednesday evening.

Ajmal Hussain was the individual who had been taken into custody. With his arrest, there are now 38 people in custody who are connected to AQIS/ABT.

Ajmal Hussain, who resides in the Fatasil Ambari neighbourhood of Guwahati and lives on Raghunath Path, was reportedly picked up yesterday by Goalpara police working with Guwahati police.

He was detained on Wednesday night in connection with Matia police station case number 105/22 u/s 121/121(A)/120(B) IPC RW section 18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act after a thorough questioning.

The guy was residing in Guwahati, according to Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police for the Goalpara district, who informed ANI that the man was detained after being questioned by police for many hours.

According to a police officer, Hussain hosted militants from Bangladesh at his residence in Guwahati. The guy who was detained had also received AQIS training in Barpeta.

He further said “His confession to being an AQIS and ABT member was supported by the claims of the 43-year-old accused Abdus Subhan, who had previously been detained. He acknowledged housing Bangladeshi militants at his Guwahati residence while receiving AQIS training in Barpeta. We detained him once we had proof.”

Hussain will be brought before the court today in Assam, according to Reddy.

Earlier Abdus Subhan, imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district were the two imams who had previously been detained by the Goalpara district police and were linked to both Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in the lower Assam district.

