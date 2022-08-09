Three held for defrauding gangster Chhota Shakeel’s close aide

Salim Fruit, a close associate of criminal Chhota Shakeel, was defrauded of Rs 50 lakh by three persons who pretended to protect him from an NIA inquiry. Later Mumbai Police detained these three people on Monday.

Police confirmed, the apprehended suspects are Vishal Devraj Singh, Jafar Usmani, and Pawan Durijeja. This happened following the detention of criminal Chota Shakeel’s partner Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit.

According to the authorities, Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, was detained on Thursday. He is the brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of mobster Dawood Ibrahim.

The arrest was made in a case involving D Company’s operations. On February 3, a suo moto lawsuit involving criminal or terrorist activity was filed.

According to NIA, “Salim Fruit, a close ally of D Business, actively participated in extorting significant sums of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property deals and dispute resolutions for obtaining terror funding in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company.”