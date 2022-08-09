Friday, August 12, 2022

Trump says his Florida home has been raided by the FBI

By Simran Turak

Former US President Donald Trump said that the FBI conducted an unannounced raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate and broke into his safe.


According to media reports, the action is said to be in link to an investigation into whether Trump took classified presidential records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

After becoming the only US President to lose re-election, he is still being investigated by the US Justice Department for his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections.


“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a post on his social media.


“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!” he furthur added.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024,” Trump added


Trump is facing many legal distress, including the missing national records, attack on US Capitol, wire fraud, Georgia election tampering.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Khadka to visit China from August 9

