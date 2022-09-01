India’s first vaccine against cervical cancer to be launched today

- Advertisement -

According to official sources, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will introduce India’s first locally made quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer today.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, will introduce the much-anticipated vaccination on Thursday. According to Dr. N. K. Arora, COVID working group’s chair, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) described the debut of an Indian-made vaccine as an exhilarating experience.

We are overjoyed that our children and granddaughters will now be able to receive this eagerly awaited vaccination, which is both exciting and makes us very happy.

Added he, “In actuality, this is one of the most recent significant vaccinations to be released. In actuality, this is one of the final vaccines to be introduced into the programme. Indian vaccinations will now be accessible, and we anticipate their introduction into the National Immunization Program for females aged 9 to 14 in the near future.”

Dr. Arora went on to elaborate, “Because this particular virus is the cause of cervical cancer in 85% to 90% of cases and this vaccine protects against certain viruses, it is quite efficient and prevents the disease. Therefore, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they will be protected against the virus, which will likely prevent cancer from developing 30 years later.”

He further stated that “On the international market, there was a shortage. Indian vaccination has now arrived. Consequently, we will be able to meet our needs with our made-in-India vaccine.”