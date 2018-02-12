Water is the most essential thing for the survival of human being. Despite the fact that water consist 71% surface of the Earth still there are some places which are running out of drinking water. 11 cities of the world are likely under the danger, where there will be no drinking water. According to 2014 survey of the world's 500 largest cities estimates that one in four are in a situation of water stress.

Water is the most essential thing for the survival of human being. Despite the fact that water consist 71% surface of the Earth still there are some places which are running out of drinking water. 11 cities of the world are likely under the danger, where there will be no drinking water. Over one billion people lack access to water and another 2.7 billion find it scarce for at least one month of the year. According to 2014 survey of the world’s 500 largest cities estimates that one in four are in a situation of water stress.

Cape Town is the world’s first major city the modern era to face this threat. Global demand for fresh water will exceed supply by 40% in 2030, thanks to a combination of climate change, human action and population growth, says UN-endorsed projections.

These 11 cities may face drinking water crises in future:

São Paulo (BRAZIL)

São Paulo is the Brazil’s financial capital and one of the 10 most populated city in world with 21.7 million inhabitants had less than 20 days of water supply and police had to escort water trucks to stop looting. The water crisis was deemed “finished” in 2016, but in January 2017 the main reserves were 15% below expected for the period.

Bangalore (India)

India’s technical hub Bangalore is also struggling to manage the city’s water and sewage systems. A report by the national government found that the city loses over half of its drinking water to waste.

Beijing (China)

China is home to almost 20% of the world’s population but has only 7% of the world’s fresh water. A Columbia University study estimates that the country’s reserves declined 13% between 2000 and 2009.

Cairo (Egypt)

It is the source of 97% of Egypt’s water but also the destination of increasing amounts of untreated agricultural, and residential waste

Jakarta (Indonesia)

But in Jakarta the problem has been made worse by direct human action. Because less than half of the city’s 10 million residents have access to piped water, illegal digging of wells is rife. This practice is draining the underground aquifers, almost literally deflating them, about 40% of Jakarta now lies below sea level, according to World Bank estimates

Moscow (Russia)

One-quarter of the world’s fresh water reserves are in Russia, but the country is plagued by pollution problems caused by the industrial legacy of the Soviet era. Official regulatory bodies admit that 35% to 60% of total drinking water reserves in Russia do not meet sanitary standards

Istanbul (Turky)

According to official Turkish government figures, the country is technically in a situation of a water stress, since the per capita supply fell below 1,700 cubic metres in 2016. Local experts have warned that the situation could worsen to water scarcity by 2030.

Mexico City (Mexico)

Water shortages are nothing new for many of the 21 million inhabitants of the Mexican capital. The city imports as much as 40% of its water from distant sources but has no large-scale operation for recycling wastewater. Water losses because of problems in the pipe network are also estimated at 40%.

London (England)

The reality is very different. With an average annual rainfall of about 600mm (less than the Paris average and only about half that of New York), London draws 80% of its water from rivers (the Thames and Lea).

Tokyo (Japan)

That water needs to be collected, as a drier-than-expected rainy season could lead to a drought. At least 750 private and public buildings in Tokyo have rainwater collection and utilization systems. Home to more than 30 million people, Tokyo has a water system that depends 70% on surface water (rivers, lakes, and melted snow).

Miami (Florida)

The US state of Florida is among the five US states most hit by rain every year. An early 20th Century project to drain nearby swamps had an unforeseen result; water from the Atlantic Ocean contaminated the Biscayne Aquifer, the city’s main source of fresh water