A 28-year-old woman lost her life due to excessive bleeding after her husband attempted delivery of their second child at home with the help of Facebook and YouTube videos. Following the incident, the matter has been reported to the police and the husband is currently under police custody. The couple also has a 5-year-old child.

What could have been one of the happiest moment turned in one of the biggest tragedy for a couple when they attempted delivery of their second child at home, using instruction from the social media. The 28-year-old woman who gave birth to her second child passed away after giving birth due to excessive bleeding. Reports suggest that the couple planned the delivery at home imagining that they would deal with it using videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Going by the reports, the couple attempted the delivery at home of their second child and asked their friends — another couple — to help them in the task. However, after the delivery, the woman felt unconscious following which both the woman and baby were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation has found that the couple’s friend was not medically qualified for such a task. Following the incident, the baby has been hospitalised. However, the incident was reported to child development officials following which a complaint was filed with the police. The cops have now detained the husband and is interrogating him.

This is the couple’s second child, who already have a 5-year old child. The couple in order to conceive their second child started taking help and guidance using videos on social media including YouTube and Facebook.

