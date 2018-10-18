A blue, oval-shaped pill mostly used to prevent viral is coming handy for thousands of men across Sydney and other parts of Australia as it is providing them with an immunity against the deadly AIDS epidemic. The antiviral pill dubbed as Truvada pill has been taken by several men across Australia on daily basis is resulting in an unexpected downfall in new cases of HIV.

A blue, oval-shaped pill mostly used to prevent viral is coming handy for thousands of men across Sydney and other parts of Australia as it is providing them with an immunity against the deadly AIDS epidemic. The antiviral pill dubbed as Truvada pill has been taken by several men across Australia on daily basis is resulting in an unexpected downfall in new cases of HIV. In an article published in the Lancet HIV medical journal, it was underlined that a treatment dubbed as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP can make it possible for people across the globe to commence a fight against the transmission of the virus.

The matter came to light after a study was conducted to analyse the effect of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Truvada pill on minimising the AIDS-causing virus in a large population showed that the new cases of HIV among gay and bisexual men have fallen by almost third to the lowest on record. The study also showed that the speed of decline that has been observed during the study is one of its kind and the numbers are lowest on the record since HIV surveillance began in 1985.

Coming to the number of new HIV cases reported worldwide in 2017 are around 1.8 million compared to the more than 3 million a year during the 1990s. Earlier it was around 149 infections in the 12 months, which later declined to 102 new HIV infections in gay and bisexual men in the state of New South Wales during the first year after the study began.

However, the study has also demonstrated that the results can’t be generalised which means the scope of immunity for the heterosexual groups is lower than that to the homosexual populations. The medication has been available cheaply and pharmaceutical firms, including Mylan, Cipla and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries make the generic version of Truvada.

