The Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) is a platform that amalgamates the youth of Terapanth sect of the Jain community (from the age of 21 to 45) across the globe. The formation of this organisation back in 1964 is attributed to resolute and persevering efforts of the divine Acharya Shri Tulsi and was further pursued by the 10th divine Acharya of sect, Acharya Shri Mahapragya. It is now executed by the ideas of the present Acharya Shri Mahashraman. The organisation, ABTYP currently has more than 45,000 members associated with it. The organization has a pervasive presence in over 200 cities and around 350 centers.

Established on the premise of Seva, Sanskar and Sangathan, the team of ABTYP is steered by the devoted and assiduous national president Mr.Sandeep Kothari (Mumbai). As he states, “ABTYP focuses on the basic pillars of human life: being a giver to the society which gave you existence, being an answer to someone’s prayers and being an ‘ambassador’ of hope which gives oneself a wonderful and joyous sense of gratification and motivation to do more.” Noteworthy is the fact that ABTYP bagged a Guinness Book of Record for collecting the maximum number of blood units in a day. The organisation has also been acknowledged by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for doing exceptionally incredible and humane work in the field of plasma donation. The organisation was lauded by plethora of dignitaries in the likes of late President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Om Birla, Chirnajivi, Rajnikant, Shahrukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Yuvraj Singh, Aarti Chabbaria, Bipasha Basu and many more.

”When it came to consolidating and mobilising the youth during the hour of crisis in the times of national lockdown, we gave a clarion call to invoke our network to ensure free food is distributed to the needy throughout the nation” says Sandeep Kothari. He further added, “Conforming with the prescribed guidelines and taking proper safety measures, we, along with the local government authorities distributed the food. Numerically, more than 2 million food packets were distributed.”

From running diagnostic centers, eye donation drives, hostels, etc. to setting up a task force for natural calamities, ABTYP thrives on the vision of being an organisation that aims to bring an outpouring number of opportunities for the Terapanthi youth to build upon a team of devoted, passionate and socially responsible citizens for the country.