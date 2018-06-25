SCOPE Director General on Monday spoke about how global warming is melting the glaciers at an alarming rate and how it is a threat to both marine and human life. UD Choubey was speaking at Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife organised by NewsX in New Delhi.

There were lot of positives to take from the NewsX Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife organised by NewsX and The Sunday Guardian in New Delhi on Monday. The event started with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar kick-starting the educational conclave and was followed by UD Choubey, Director General of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), who recalled the environmental problems the world is facing today and how they can be curbed.

Starting by addressing the alarming levels of contamination in the ecosystem, UD Choubey stressed that the environment concerns today have preponed the future plans into immediate action.

Citing that the planet has witnessed a one degree rise in its temperature in the past century, he explained that the chief contributor to the most of environmental problems is global warming.

The slightest of the increase in the temperature is resulting in the melting of glaciers rapidly which in turn is increasing the sea level. The rise in sea water is a serious problem for the marine life while it also threatens existence of humans who reside at the coastal regions.

The SCOPE Director General then took on the current human conditioning which is further triggering the already deteriorated environment.

He stressed that approximately 9 million tonnes of plastic waste is dumped into the ocean every year which is releasing various toxins in the water, ultimately poisoning the aquatic species.

He also lamented that the agricultural yield has reduced in the recent years because the water today has lost the required minerals and potency while the rising temperature is not helping the cause as well.

