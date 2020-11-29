The Government of India has started enlisting vaccinators to manage Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the early months of the approaching year, 2021. The vaccine will initially be made available to an estimated population of about 30 crore people and will then reach others as well.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out, the pharma companies globally have been on a hunt for a vaccine. In India as well, various pharmaceutical companies are working to develop a Covid 19 vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Covid-19 vaccine facilities in 3 cities, Gujarat, Hyderabad and Pune.

PM Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. He reviewed the progress of the vaccines being prepared at these facilities and the manufacturing process. After Prime Minister’s visit to Serum Institute of India (SII), CEO Adar Poonawalla issued a statement that SII will seek approval from GOI for emergency use permission of ‘Covishield’ in next two weeks.

Some of the official sources suggest that there are about 70 thousand vaccinators in the government sector while the private sector is also estimated to contribute about 30 thousand vaccinators to the process of inoculation once a vaccine is approved. The source further expressed that with a facilitator, an expert level vaccinator can administer about 25 shots in one hour.

