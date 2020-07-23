Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada has taken a new initiative to combat the spread of the coronavirus. A disposable bin, shaped like a coronavirus cell, has been placed across the city. This is part of a number of innovative steps the state of Andhra Pradesh has been undertaking, to beat the virus.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken numerous initiatives to fight the pandemic. One such initiative that has begun in Vijayawada is a disposable bin, uniquely shaped in the form of a spiky ball that represents the virus, used to dispose waste materials of COVID treatment. AP Pollution Control Board tied with an agency and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will collect the biomedical waste and dispose of it through incineration.

The sanitation staff has been giving door-to-door services to collect the biomedical waste for people who have been quarantined at home and later dump it at 4 locations in the city. The agency collects these biomedical wastes and sends them to Guntur where an incineration facility has been set up.

The initiative which is under trial measure, began 2 days ago, and 15 disposable waste bins have been installed in different areas in the city. The municipal corporation has also recently invested in one incineration machine which will be soon put to use. This machine will have a capacity of around 300 Kg per hour of incineration.

Speaking further on the initiative, Vijayawada municipal commissioner, V. Prasanna Venkatesh stated that the purpose of these bins is to bring attention to the fact that the masks and the gloves used for COVID protection are not the same as the domestic waste; they are also biomedical, in nature. He added that particular COVID material such masks and gloves need to be disposed of separately.

