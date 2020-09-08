The Government of Andhra Pradesh has inclined up the well being framework on war balance, since the time the Covid-19 pandemic struck the state. The quantity of oxygen beds have been expanded by an incredible 660% inside a range of a half year.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has ramped up the health infrastructure on war footing , ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the state. The number of oxygen beds have been increased by a whopping 660% within a span of 6 months. Until March, the state had only 3451 oxygen beds available, whereas the present figure stands at 26,250. The Government aims to add another 5,339 beds to the list in order to achieve its estimated target.

While addressing the 13 district collectors during a VC he chaired from the Tadepalli camp office , the CM went onto emphasise on the need to strictly monitor the services being provided at all the 224 hospitals presently dealing with Covid patients. He said,’ Quality of management is key in this war against Covid. If we do that properly, 90% of our job is done as we have already been doing it for months now ‘.

The CM further went onto say ,’ Every person in the state should know what he/she is supposed to do, who he/she is supposed to contact when he/she starts showing symptoms and feels that they have been infected. Every person who wants to get tested, should be tested at any cost.’

The Collectors and Joint Collectors in each district have been asked to monitor the quality of services being provided at all the 224 hospitals based on 4 key parameters:

– FOOD

– SANITATION

– INFRASTRUCTURE

– STAFF

While a massive recruitment drive is already underway, the CM instructed the officials to monitor the strength of the staff in each hospital and immediately recruit wherever necessary. The authorities have been asked to maintain a detailed database of all the patients, which could help the doctors identify probable plasma donors in order to save lives. Emphasis was laid on providing Oxygen generators to districts which are located at considerable distances from the point of origin of the pipeline.

VILLAGE/WARD SECRETARIAT

In an attempt to monitor all the employees of every single village/ward secretariat in the state, the biometric system to calculate their attendance has been introduced. ‘ Every single employee should be available at the secretariat, volunteers also should give attendance at least thrice a week’, said the CM while speaking about the same.

The CM instructed all the Collectors and Joint Collectors to mandatorily visit a village/ward secretariat at least twice a week when it comes to Collectors & 4 times a week when it comes to JCs. HODs and Secretaries have been asked to visit twice a month.

A dedicated helpline number with a workforce of 200 people has also been setup in order to improve the services being provided at each of the village/ward secretariats. The employees will not only be responsible for taking calls and forwarding the information but will also be pursuing with the department about the progress.

NADU-NEDU

With the inclusion of Kitchens in the Nadu-Nedu project, under which the government is revamping all the government schools in the state, the number of essential components has gone up to 10.

– The 10 components are:

1) Good toilets

2) Quality drinking water

3) Necessary infrastructure renovations

4) Painting of the entire school

5) Furniture

6) Green board

7) Compound walls

8) Uninterrupted electricity

9) English labs

10) Kitchens

– A total of 55,607 Anganwadis will also be revamped under the scheme. All the 10 components will be incorporated in each of the Anganwadis, which will soon be called YSR Pre Primary schools.

