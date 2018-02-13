Two Mumbai sisters have come up with an initiative which they believe will help in fuel saving and reducing air pollution in metro cities, especially the national capital. The sisters are of the opinion that if an additional blue light is added to traffic signals which will indicate commuters to switch off their engines, it will help in saving fuel and will also result in decreasing pollution.

With more population, several Indian metro cities are also facing the problem of high-level pollution. It has not been many months when the National Capital Delhi made international headlines about its rising level of air pollution and how it was affecting peoples’ health living in the city. While several efforts are being made by the concerned authorities to solve the air pollution issue, two Mumbai sisters have come up with an idea about which they believe that it may reduce pollution to some extent and also save fuel.

Two Mumbai bound sisters, Shivani Khot, 19 and her younger sister Esha, 14 have discovered a way which can act as a deterrent to this problem. The sisters are of the opinion that apart from three lights on traffic signals which include Red, Yellow and Green, adding a blue light which will indicate commuters to switch off their vehicles engines, may bring some relief. By having another light along with existing ones, in blue colour, will indicate people to turn off their engines so that commuters can save fuel and this will also help in reducing pollution.

As per the mechanism shared by the Mumbai sisters, the blue light on traffic signals will turn on five seconds after the red light will turn on and will switch off 5 seconds before the green light will be about to flash. Thus the blue light will indicate the commuters to switch off their engines which will eventually save fuel and help in controlling the air pollution to some extent.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Shivani Khot said that a considerable amount of fuel is lost at traffic signals, therefore by having a new signal, things can be changed. Shivani Khot is a student of psychology at the SK Somaiya College in Mumbai. Shivani Khot further added that if such a practice becomes a reality then fuel worth Rs 70 crore could be saved annually at eight busy intersections in Delhi. The two Mumbai sisters first thought of such an initiative in 2016 and got it patented. Currently, the Mumbai sisters are displaying their project at

Automotive Research Association of India.