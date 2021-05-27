Jogendra Singh Chouhan and his brother Rajendra Singh Chouhan are two philanthropists and businesspeople who have taken the initiative of fulfilling the requirements of oxygen cylinders by Government hospitals in the city of Barmer in Rajasthan.

Jogendra Singh Chouhan and his brother Rajendra Singh Chouhan are two philanthropists and businesspeople who have taken the initiative of fulfilling the requirements of oxygen cylinders by Government hospitals in the city of Barmer in Rajasthan. Recently, in the Barmer Medical College, oxygen generation had temporarily stopped owing to technical issues in the plant. In such a critical situation, the very huge donation of 500 oxygen cylinders by Jogendra Singh Chouhan and Rajendra Singh Chouhan has come as a welcome blessing.

Jogendra Singh Chouhan and Rajendra Singh Chouhan made the donation of 500 oxygen cylinders in the presence of the Barmer MLA Mewaram Jain, officiating district collector Mohandas Ratnu and other public officials.

Mohandas Ratnu has commented that this donation of 500 oxygen cylinders by Jogendra Singh Chouhan has fulfilled the current demand and he is extremely grateful that the brothers have also offered to fill empty cylinders. They’ve promised the district administration to be available for help in the future as well.

Jogendra Singh Chouhan and Rajendra Singh Chouhan are sons of the late Tan Singh Chouhan who was himself a dedicated philanthropist and well known industrialist. They are keeping their father’s principles and ideals alive by selflessly putting themselves and their resources to public service and support.

Jogendra Singh Chouhan said, “Oxygen cylinders are life saving equipment at this time. We are seeing people literally lose their lives because of oxygen shortages. My and my brother Rajendra Singh Chouhan’s aim is to ensure maximum oxygen availability in Barmer. We want every affected person to have access to oxygen cylinders and other important medical equipment. In this direction, we will continue donating to and supporting the cause of public health.”

Apart from this, Jogendra Singh Chouhan and Rajendra Singh Chouhan have also given out three of their five star hotels to be used as Covid-19 treatment and isolation wards in the city.