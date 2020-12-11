Speaking at the launch of next generation Community Drinking Water Systems & Community Toilet in Maharashtra, Hon’ble Minister Aditi Tatkare urged the villagers to take full advantage of this program that provides clean drinking water and basic necessities.

Mumbai – December 04, 2020 : AquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., announced the launch of its next generation Community Drinking Water Systems & Community Toilet sponsored by DP World, a global multinational logistics corporation, under their sustainability initiative at a tribal village Ransai, Uran Taluka, Raigad District, Maharashtra.

The Village Transformation initiative under which these systems are implemented was launched on December 04, 2020 by Hon’ble Aditi Tatkare ji – Minister of State for Tourism, Industries, Horticulture, Protocol, Law & Judiciary, Sports & Youth Welfare, Information & Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Raigad district. The launch was also graced by Nidhi Choudhari, Collector Raigad District, Shradhha Goley, (Head – HR, IR & Admin Dept), World, Sagar Mhatre (HOD – Health Safety & Environment), Nallan Annappan (HOD – Engineering), Vinod Mate, HR Manager, Arunima Singh (Asst Manager – Human Resource) of DP World, C Sridhar & “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder AquaKraft Group amongst dignitaries from the Village Panchayat & local Administration

Speaking at the launch Hon’ble Minister Aditi Tatkare ji said “Uran taluka has seen rapid industrialization over the past few years, but however focus on development of basic necessities somehow did not happen. It has now begun with the Drinking Water systems & Bio Toilets initiative undertaken by DP World and implemented by AquaKraft. I am extremely grateful to DP World & AquaKraft for having taken this initiative in a tribal area by understanding the need and laud their commitment to sustainability & community service. They have set a phenomenal example and I request them to undertake many such initiatives which is the need of the hour. I urge the villagers to take full advantage of this program that provides clean drinking water and basic necessities which are important for human development.”

This intervention, roll out of AquaKraft 2.0 is a result of AquaKraft’s 10 years of continuous R&D, on ground experience across over 2000 villages and a representative of Precision Engineering, Innovative Design, Green Technology & Sustainability. The program while providing clean drinking water & sanitation, also generates livelihood for women SHGs who will operate and manage the program leading to sustainability. These SHGs will be identified by the Gram Panchayat who will be the custodian & monitor of these installations as Public Infrastructure. The technology used for water filtration works on gravity, does not waste water with no sludge. Similarly, the sanitation technology also works on a bio process with the fecal matter converted to liquid fertilizer through a bio digester which flows down in the ground making the entire initiative Clean, Green & Sustainable.

“It is a momentous occasion for us as this project has been successfully implemented under extremely testing conditions posed by lack of proper access due to difficult terrain, torrential rains and movement control due to the Pandemic. The credit for this totally goes to Team AquaKraft which made it happen despite all odds which strongly exemplifies our philosophy of human service beyond technology & innovation. Even more momentous as the program was launched by Hon’ble Aditi Tatkare ji, 1st ever Guardian Minister of Raigad District to visit the tribal village Ransai. Notwithstanding the progressive leadership of DP World for having identified this as an area of intervention for their Sustainability initiative, giving us the opportunity to implement for which we are highly grateful. I take this opportunity to thank Hon’ble Aditi Tatkare ji for her time, inspiration & encouragement and look forward working more in the tribal areas.” said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur.