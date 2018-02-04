The Center for Science and Environment has come up with a study that shows the high amount of pesticides present in the soft drinks available in the market. These substances are dangerous for health and can cause cancer. The study has shown that these soft drinks contain 24% higher pesticides than the limit given by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Center for Science and Environment on Wednesday came up with a report that revealed the rising level of pesticides in soft drinks, which are enough to make you fall ill. According to the report, soft drinks which are available in the market contain pesticides at least 24% higher than the limit given by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Researchers conducted this study on 57 samples of 11 soft drinks from 25 state manufacturing plants of Coca-Cola and Pepsico.

Some results came out shocking as the sample of Coca-Cola collected from Kolkata exceeded the pesticide level by 140 times more than the normal standards. The soft drink included Lindane and carcinogen that can cause cancer in human tissues. Similarly, a Coca-Cola sample manufactured in Thane contained 200 times more neurotoxin and Chlorpyrifos than the BIS standard, said Sunita Narain of CSE releasing the report.

Indian environmentalist Sunita Narain also alleged that 3 years after the Central Government released its first findings on pesticide residue in soft drinks, the new study shows that nothing much has changed and soft drinks remain unsafe and unhealthy. Even the directions given by the Joint Parliamentary Committee have been disregarded: standards for safety have been finalised but blocked because of opposition by the companies.

The BIS drinking water specification (IS 10500:1991) was drawn up in 1983 and its most recent revision dates back to July 2010 (Amendment No 3). The study reveals that samples collected from the renowned brands fail as per the regulatory norms of BIS. Bureau of Indian Standards have scaled a level 0.5 ppb, but these samples were much higher and dangerous for your health.