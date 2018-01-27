Generally, a delayed period is blamed on wrong eating habits, increase in body weight, minimal physical exercise and poor lifestyle but a new study has found that there is one more reason that can cause irregular menstruation cycle i.e. air pollution. The specialists have recommended the teenage girls to increase the intake of nutritious food and consume more green vegetables to tackle this problem.

Delayed menstruation cycles have become quite common these days and majority of women who face it falls between the age of 14 to 18 years and live in metropolitan cities. A recent study has found that irregular periods are caused by the polluted air that the women breathe today. It also said that excessive exposure to pollutants present in the air can lead to metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome and infertility.

According to health experts, hormonal imbalance can be created by particulate matter which in turn causes highly irregular menstruation cycles. Although the most common reasons for the delay in periods are wrong eating habits, increase in body weight, minimal physical exercise and poor lifestyle; the newly-found factor of air pollution has come as a breakthrough in human science.

Commenting on the study published in Human Reproduction journal, Shruthi Mahalingaiah, from the Boston University School of Medicine, said that air pollution is generally thought to trigger pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases but this study reveals how such pollution can be detrimental in other aspects as well. She corroborated that air pollution can severely affect reproductive endocrine system as well. Dr Alka Kriplani, HOD of Gynaecology, AIIMS, said “Poor air quality can cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues but prolonged breathing in bad air quality can create stress and other hormonal issues in the body.”

Escaping the harmful adulterants present in the air that we indispensably breathe is an impossible task, but the doctors have suggested ways to control the damage. As per the specialists, teenage girls should increase the intake of nutritious food and consume more green vegetables to tackle the problems of irregular menstruation cycles.