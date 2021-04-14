Divy is a native of Gandhinagar, Gujarat and has studied Business Administration. Over the years, he has received a lot of praises for his work and contributions to various sectors.

Patriotism is a feeling that comes from within and is inspired by great leaders. One such example of an individual who inspires patriotism is Divy Trivedi.

Divy is a native of Gandhinagar, Gujarat and has studied Business Administration. He is also a CS executive. Over the years, he has received a lot of praises for his work and contributions to various sectors. He also has many titles and awards to his name.

Some of these include, Youth Icon of the Year given to him by the Resolution of Khadi. He has also won the National Pride Award which was presented to him by the Central Minister of the Ministry of youth program and sports. For his social services, he has been given the Narional Excellent Youth Award and the state youth award by the governmental Gujarat. Divy also donated the prize money he was awarded for the state youth award to the Rajya Sainik Kalyan Board.

Divy is a firm believer in the Clean India campaign or the Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan and has been a part of over twenty campaigns to promote a cleaner India. He shares the current Indian Prime Minister’s vision. Divy also strongly believes that the youth of India is its driving force and is constantly promoting and working to inspire them to do more and be the best version of themselves.

Divy serves as the brand ambassador for the Amateur India Fashion Council and the Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan. He is the National secretary for the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vice President of the World Book Of Records. That’s not all, he is also the director of the Vakradanta Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the Youth general secretary for the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj. Lastly, he also serves as the general secretary for the international Brahmin Parliament. He is also the managing director of Trivedi Associates.

Divy has achieved a lot but aims to go even higher and on his way, he wants to inspire as many people as he can, keep an eye out for him.