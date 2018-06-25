Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh while speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife on Monday shared that their organisation has adopted a village clusters where they have educating and making people aware about environment concerns.

Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh on Monday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife and said that Indians have not realised that they are sitting on several times bombs of environment like smog, pollution and therefore, there is a need to set up sustainable goals. Speaking about initiative taken by her organisation to educate and make people aware of environment issues, Mohini Daljeet Singh said that they have adopted a village cluster in Uttarakhand where they are making the rural population about about environment issues and developing the area.

Mentioning about their efforts, Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh said that they have arranged a tractor-trolly to manage village waster and take it towards a proper treatment plant. She shared that when they talk about environment problems with the people residing in rural areas, they are more concerned about earning the next meal for the day.

Mohini Daljeet Singh said that they have arranged dust bins (two types of dustbins) for those people so that there is proper waste management system. Have set-up multi-specialty health camps and working with police to implement the COTBA Act.

Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh concluded by saying that there is a need of a big initiative and a bigger level concern to address the environmental problem. People need to be educated because there will be no good health if there is no clean air.

Previously speaking at the Global Environment Conclave, MoS Jitendra Singh, lauded PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to address various environment concern and making the administration to work on those objectives, in order to save and protect the environment.

