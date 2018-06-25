Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birendra Singh on Monday while speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife mentioned about several government efforts and initiatives taken by the government to protect the environment.

Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birendra Singh on Monday while speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife shared that the country has been able to reduce 33-35% of its emission. A major focus is now being paid towards the renewable sources of energy. Birendra Singh said that recently India and France has formed the International Solar Alliance and also held its first funding conference, which took place in Delhi.

Further speaking about efforts being done in the country to make sure that it reduces burden on the environment, Birendra Singh said the government is focussing on recylcing solutions. The Steel industries are paying attention to reduce the consumption of energy and water and also promoting steel usage for better life-cycle cost.

The steel industries are also emphasising on promoting wood finish steel to be used on construction of buildings, homes. The minister also talked about having a robust biodiversity plan.

Chaudhary Birendra Singh mentioned that the Swachh Bharat Mission in one of the most great initiative and scheme, which will cater towards saving the environment.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the Global Environment Conclave , several other speakers including activists, filmmakers, and businessmen shared one common problem which was of implementation of rules and laws which have been enacted to punish those polluting the environment but are of no use of they are not implemented.

One of the panelist said that we know that there is a problem, but we are doing nothing except talking about it. Addressing the issue of smog in Delhi and adjoining states, the minister said stubble burning not the only reason which is causing smog in various places, various other factor matters.

