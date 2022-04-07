According to the weather service, Delhi is anticipated to experience a heat wave starting today, with maximum temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today was 19.4 degrees Celsius, which is usual for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, it has now increased to 39 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal. A “heat wave” is declared in the plains when the highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above usual.

Meanwhile, the air quality index in Delhi remained in the “bad” category at 271 at 8 a.m. today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.